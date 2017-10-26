LIVE: Fire crews respond to massive North Memphis industrial blaze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is responding to an industrial building fire in North Memphis.

Several stacks of lumber reportedly caught on fire at the Charles O Cox Corporation shortly after 4:15 a.m. near Eldridge and North Hollywood.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was on the scene as parts of the building collapsed.

Several neighbors are standing on the street watching as fire crews try to contain the blaze from above.

The cause of the fire has not been released.