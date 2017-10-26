× Desoto deputies may have been involved in sexual misconduct investigation

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is looking into allegations that two of their deputies were involved in the sexual misconduct investigation in Olive Branch.

The department told WREG their Internal Affairs division is investigating the allegations.

Just last week, three Olive Branch police sergeants, three uniform police officers, one undercover narcotics officer and a firefighter resigned as investigators looked into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The details of the investigation remain unclear.