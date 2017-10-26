× Death row inmate’s conviction overturned

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -The conviction of a man on death row has been overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday.

Sherwood Brown was convicted of the 1993 triple homicide of 13-year-old Desoto County resident Evangela Boyd, along with her mother and grandmother.

According to reports, the conviction was overturned due to new DNA evidence results and false testimony of forensic evidence.

Brown was sentenced to death after being found guilty of brutally killing Boyd, her mother Verline Boyd, 48 and her grandmother Betty Boyd, 89 in the home of Betty Boyd on Jan. 7, 1993.

Brown’s attorney argued that his client was not mentally fit to be executed and that his client scored a 75 on an IQ Test. Those who score 70 or less are considered to be mentally ill, but experts say that someone who with an IQ score of 75 can still be considered intellectually disabled.