Congressman Steve Cohen to host 'Congress on Your Corner' event

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Congressman Steve Cohen and members of his staff will attend a community event Friday, Oct. 27.

The ‘Congress on Your Corner’ event is being held to give Memphis residents an opportunity to express their concerns with issues relating to Social Security, Medicare and any other federal agencies.

The event will be be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gaisman Community Center located at 4221 Macon Road.