Bright Spot: Local brings New York Fashion Week to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The runway show at Harlem's Fashion Row is one of the hottest tickets during New York Fashion Week. It's the most prestigious platform for multicultural designers.

"In the fashion industry less than one percent of the designers that we can find in major department stores are designers of color."

Brandice Daniel set out 10 years ago to change that and today she's still overwhelmed by her success.

"To just be around and work with and be supported by some of the most amazing people in fashion. People who work for Elle magazine, people who work for Vogue."

After graduating from East High School, Daniel attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She started out studying medicine but that soon changed.

"I went to our career center and took a test and all roads and everything pointed to fashion."

She event attended the prestigious Fashion Institute in New York City. She admitted the fashion business can be competitive and fierce, but credited her hometown for helping her conquer the big city.

"There's something so amazing about this city. It gives you a special level of drive but you're able to that with southern charm."

To celebrate Harlem's Fashion Row 10 year anniversary, Daniel is bring New York Fashion Week to Memphis.

"I decided when I started Harlem's Fashion Row that every five years I wanted to come back and pour everything that I had received from my city back into my city," she said.

The first Saturday in November, Clayborn Temple will be transformed as Daniels brings all things fashion to the city. The day will include a breakfast with style and beauty icon Mikki Taylor, a fashion conference in the afternoon and a fashion show.

"We're definitely going to be doing an incredible runway presentation that night with designers from New York and some of our very own designers right here in Memphis."

For more information on the NYFW experience in Memphis, click here.