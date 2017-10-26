× Arkansas man pleads guilty in drug-trafficking conspiracy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in court Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Aaron Clark, 36, on May 5 for drug-trafficking charges. Police suspect Clark of being the leader of “Self-Made Gangster” street gang where he headed a drug-trafficking ring that allegedly distributed cocaine and heroin throughout central Arkansas.

Clark’s arrest resulted in the arrests of a dozens of drug and gun dealers in Arkansas.

During the investigation The North Little Rock Police Department seized more than two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin and more than five pounds of methamphetamine.

Officers were able to seize the drugs during more than 25 controlled purchases and search warrants.

Agents also seized 25 guns and $241,000 in drug proceeds.

Clark faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a possible fine of $10,000,000 for the charge of distribution of heroin.

Clark will be sentenced at a later date.