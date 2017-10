× Airplane makes emergency landing on Highway 14 in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were unharmed when they were forced to make an emergency landing on a Tipton County highway.

WREG was told the two seater was traveling from Smyrna to the Millington airport when it began experiencing engine trouble. The pilot was forced to land on Highway 14 near 206 between two lanes of traffic.

No one on board was injured.

The FAA is headed to the scene to investigate.