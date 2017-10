× Woman indicted for arson in Bedford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A woman in Bedford County has been indicted on arson charges.

Martha Vincion, 47, was arrested after an investigation determined that she intentionally set fire to her residence located at 1454

Cedar Grove Road in Chapel Hill, TN on July 18.

Vincion was booked into Bedford County Jail and is currently being held on $25,000 bond.