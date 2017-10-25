× Woman charged in string of car burglaries at hotels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police hope to put a dent in crime at some area hotels with one woman’s arrest.

Kellsey Turner is charged with 16 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and four counts of theft of property in recent car break-ins on hotel lots.

Police say they found more than $3,000 worth of stolen items at Turner’s home and in her car.

They say some of the items were taken from vehicles parked at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Sycamore View and the Baymont Inn next door.

“You shouldn’t haven’t to fret and worry about people breaking into our cars,” said Donnyell Bruins, who was checking into the Comfort Inn on Wednesday morning. “For real. While we are up there asleep.”

Bruins admits he has habit of leaving valuables inside his vehicle, but now realizes that’s not a good idea.

“I know for one thing I’m getting everything out of my car, like I am right now.”

Police say Turner’s silver Chevy Camaro with unique striping and rims was caught on surveillance cameras at several of the hotels at the time of the burglaries and say she was arrested when they spotted the vehicle speeding near I-55 and Elvis Presley.

Police believe the Camaro was involved in several vehicle break-ins at hotels, but so far turner has only been charged with four thefts between Oct. 12-18.

On the same night a pistol and laptop was stolen from truck at the Holiday Inn in the Wolfchase area. An AR-15 rifle was taken from a Tennessee trooper’s car parked at the Fairfield Inn nearby.

Police have not said if the two are connected.