Tennessee players suspended for Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn-Tennessee running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have received citations after police said they found marijuana in Kelly’s car during a traffic stop. Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced on Wednesday that Kelly and Ignont have been suspended for Saturday’s game at Kentucky.

Knoxville police say they stopped a car for having a headlight out Tuesday at about 10:46 p.m. Police said they searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and found 4.6 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe in the console.

Kelly, the Volunteers’ leading rusher, was cited for possession of Schedule VI. Tennessee law defines marijuana as a “Schedule VI” drug. He also was cited for having no proof of insurance and for his car having a non-working headlight.

Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.