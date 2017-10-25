× Student, friend shot dead on Grambling State University campus

GRAMBLING, La. — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting on a college campus.

Initial reports suggests Grambling State University student Earl Andrews and his friend Monquiarious Caldwell were killed following an altercation that happened around midnight. It’s believed the person responsible shot the two 23-year-old’s and then fled the scene, KTBS reported.

Authorities said they discovered both men on the ground between the Bowen and Wheatly dormitories after a student reported the incident to campus police.

An official statement from the school reads, “Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation.”

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting campus police in the investigation.

Just last month, Grambling police investigated another on campus shooting that left one man with an injury to his arm. The Associated Press reported the incident was the result of an altercation after someone let another person into a dorm room.