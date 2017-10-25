× Source: Brother of Las Vegas shooter detained amid child pornography investigation

HOLLYWOOD — The brother of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has reportedly been detained in connection to a child pornography investigation, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there was a child pornography investigation on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, but wouldn’t identify Bruce Paddock as the person taken into custody.

However, a source requesting anonymity confirmed that information to the LA Times.

The details of the case have not been release, but the investigation may have started before his brother, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a crowded concert in Las Vegas.

The mass shooting left 58 people dead and 546 injured.