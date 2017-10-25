× Shelby County Schools apologizes after report card difficulties

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County School’s released a statement to parents this afternoon after a mishap with distributing report cards.

Students in Shelby County School’s were supposed to take home report cards today. However, some students never received their report cards due to unforseen technical difficulties.

Due to the glitch parents of the students who did not receive their report card will have to view it on the district’s website.

The school district did not go into detail about what caused the report cards to be held from some students, but they issued an apology to parents.