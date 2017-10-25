× Road rage suspect fires gun at family on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stranger nearly rear-ended women and children on a busy Memphis street and then, instead of apologizing, pulled out a gun.

According to police, it all started with that stranger driving recklessly down Summer Avenue.

Police say the man nearly rear-ended the car the women and children were in, then pulled along side them, took out a pistol and fired.

He missed when the other driver hit the brakes.

Police say the suspect took off while the victims pulled into an Exxon station after calling 911.

Kofi Lucas says something like that happening in Memphis doesn’t surprise him but admits it’s more intense than the usual aggressive driving he sees.

Unfortunately, I’ve heard of crazier things but that’s the way it is. Some tailgating, passing, speeding. It’s almost a normal thing.”

Ronald Moore says you can never be too careful on these roads.

You never know when you run across somebody, what they’re thinking or what’s going on with them throughout the course of the day,” he said. “You know, they might have lost their job and just angry.”

The women tried to accurately take down the suspect`s license plate but police couldn’t find a match.

Moore says he doesn’t understand why anyone would do something so reckless.

“It’s not worth you losing your life potentially. It’s not worth all the time and effort of going to jail and all the things that go along with it. It’s a bad ripple effect at the end of the day.”

A surprising end to this story — police actually had to arrest one of the victims and take her to jail because she had a warrant for domestic assault.