Rapping teacher reaches Raleigh Egypt kids through music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cardi B's Bodak Yellow has been at the top of the charts for weeks, and now, a Raleigh Egypt High teacher is using it to motivate students to succeed.

Candous Brown said she wants her students to succeed, so it hurt her when some students misbehaved during a field trip a couple weeks ago.

"A couple of them had displayed some behavior that was not befitting of seniors," said Brown.

Her former students challenged her to make a change through music.

"I was in my car, and I was like I'm still kind of heated about their behavior," she said.

So Brown took a hit song her students love and scribbled down her own lyrics encouraging seniors to be a better role model.

"That's how you're supposed to run the school came about. You are the leaders. You're the ones that supposed to set the bar," said Brown.

She recorded herself singing the song and posted it to Facbeook.

It spread fast.

"I saw it on Facebook, and I was like this is my teachers singing in this video?" said senior Kayln Grandberry.

The video is now viewed more than 20,000 times.

Students quickly memorized the lyrics.

"And now when they see each other, they tell each other you're supposed to run the school. You're supposed to be the leaders, so they can keep each other in check with it," said Brown.

They even performed Brown's song at a recent pep rally.

"I've seen a change from the week I was upset with them until now. Now, they know," said Brown.

She plans on making more songs. Students said they can't wait.