Police: Suspects steal $500k in prescription drugs in two minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four suspects are at large after making off with at least $500,000 worth of prescription drugs from a local Walgreen’s pharmacy in just two minutes.

Surveillance cameras were rolling early Tuesday morning as three of the suspects jumped out of a sedan, broke through two doors and then began chunking the prescription drugs into a small trash can. They grabbed an empty cash register then fled the 1400 block of Union Avenue heading westbound.

They were only in the store for two minutes, authorities said, but the damage left behind was evident. The crooks shattered the front door, damaged another and even smashed several drug cabinets as they grabbed the bottles of Revlimid, Oxycodone, Oxycontin, Adderall and Amphetamine.

In all, it’s believed the crooks stole at least $500,000 worth of drugs.

No arrests have been made. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.