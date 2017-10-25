× Police investigating homicide at Trinity Lake Apartments in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in a Cordova apartment complex has been identified by police.

Jonathan Cantrell was visiting a friend at the Trinity Lake Apartment on October 21, and was shot when he answered a knock at the door.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died shortly upon arrival.

Two men were seen running from the scene, but so far, authorities have not been able to locate those individuals.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.