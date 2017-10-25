× Police: Hundreds of sexually explicit photos of minors discovered on man’s phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday after authorities said they discovered hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of minors in his possession.

In mid September, the Memphis Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received information that Tevin Hearn uploaded several videos to the internet which “simulated sexual intercourse” with a child.

During questioning, Hearn allowed police to search his phone.

An affidavit said law enforcement discovered 116 images and 21 videos on the device. The videos, which ranged in length from four seconds to over 22 minutes, contained images of naked children in “explicit” positions.

According to federal standards each videos equals 75 images bringing the total number of images in Hearn’s possession to 1691. That’s well above the number needed to charge the defendant with a class B felony.

Hearn was charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.