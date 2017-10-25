Pass It On: The singing co-worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a rainy morning when WREG's Tim Simpson pulled up to the Chick-fil-A in Millington to meet our playmaker Freda Ambrose.

She told us all about her co-worker and our Pass It On recipient, Vernon Ward.

"He recently had some health issues where he is not able to work during our busiest time of the year. So we wanted to make sure that we were able to pass something on and help him out a little bit with things he needs to do."

"I've got some money for you and you know what to do. Put your hand out and here is $100, $200, $300 from News Channel 3. Plus we have an anonmyous donor from Nesbit, Mississippi, they love Pass It On and they are kicking in another $100, $200, $300 for a $600 grand total," said Simpson.

"Are you ready to pass it on?"

"I am."

Ambrose hopped in her car and led us down the street to Vernon's house.

He was definitely surprised to see us and a couple of his friends from work.

"So, we know you've had some issues and we miss you at work," Ambrose said. "I've missed messing with you about those Cowboys. So we wanted to Pass It On to you. So you've got to hold out your hand."

"Oh my God. I knew you were up to something."

"There's one, two, three, four, five, six."

"What? Oh man."

Vernon said he's going through a difficult time after recently receiving some unexpected news from his doctor.

"A few weeks ago I went to my doctor. I thought it was going to be something like a respiratory infection, something like that and I found out that I had kidney failure. So now I'm on dialysis and I have to file for my disability."

Recent days have been tough, but Vernon said he's looking ahead.

"I got to go to church Sunday for the first time in about a month. I gave my testimony and sung a song."

It was a song of praise.