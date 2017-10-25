× Olive Branch misconduct under investigation had been going on for months

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — More information has come to light in the case of eight Olive Branch city employees who resigned last week in the face of a sexual misconduct investigation.

City officials have been tight-lipped about who resigned and the circumstances of the case. It is known to involve former members of the police and fire forces.

But a source confirmed Wednesday that the alleged incidents had been going on for six to eight months.

We are investigating to see whether this investigation affects other agencies, both local and federal.

WREG has been to the homes of some of the former employees allegedly involved but haven’t been successful reaching them.