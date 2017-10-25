× Nashville Fire Department captain charged with arson

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A captain with the Metro-Nashville Fire Department has been indicted on arson and insurance fraud charges.

Jeffrey Todd Neely was arrested Tuesday for the alleged crime of intentionally setting his house on fire in White Bluff, TN.

The residence located at 1055 White Bluff Rd was set on fire on Sept. 5. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the crime on Sept. 7.

Neely was booked into Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $50, 000 bond.