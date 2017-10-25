× Man found dead after gunfire reported in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently on the scene of a possible shooting in the area of Central and Tanglewood in Central Gardens.

One man was found dead near the Skinner Recreational Center. A vehicle was located down a hill close to the scene.

MPD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said that, according to a report, occupants of a gold car and a black car had been exchanging gunfire while driving down the street.

Police responded to a wreck at the scene. When they arrived, they found the occupant of a gold car dead inside the vehicle.

Police have laid out evidence markers around the intersection of Central and McLean.