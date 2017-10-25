× Memphis man sentenced to 57 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Wednesday for defrauding financial institutions.

According to reports, Talmadge Garner and co-conspirators participated in a scheme to defraud Orion Federal Credit Union, SunTrust Bank and Regions Bank by using new or existing accounts to deposit fraudulent checks.

Garner deposited nearly 200 fraudulent checks totaling over $130,000 in damages to the banks and used stolen identities of individuals in the process.

Reports indicate that Garner and his co-conspirators immediately withdrew and spent the money after depositing it in the banks.

Garner will serve 3 years supervised release after completed the 57 months in prison.