× Man arrested in murder investigation in Ripley, TN

RIPLEY, Tenn — A man has been arrested after a murder investigation in Ripley, TN.

Jesse Somerville, 21, was arrested and indicted on Oct. 9 for first degree murder and felony reckless endangerment in the November 2015 murder of 27-year-old Samuel Andrew Johnson.

According to the Ripley Police Department the murder occurred at Keeley’s Entertainment Center on 137 Watkins St.

Somerville is currently being held in Morgan County Correctional Complex without bond.