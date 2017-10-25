× Man arrested after Midtown home riddled with bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have made an arrest after a house was riddled with bullets last week.

One of the victims told police she was dropping her children off at their grandmother’s home in the 1300 block of Snowden Avenue when a Chevrolet Impala pulled up. A man in the front seat yelled at them to which her husband responded “Who that is?”

That’s when a man in the back seat opened fire, sending bullets flying into the home and nearby cars as the family ducked for cover. Authorities said there were at least two children inside the home at the time and the victim’s husband and his mother were sitting on the front porch. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Several days after the shooting, two of the victims were able to identify Sherman James as the driver the night of the shooting. James voluntarily turned himself in and was booked into the Shelby County Jail.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Two other suspects are still at large.