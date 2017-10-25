× Grizzlies suffer first loss of the season in Dallas

DALLAS, TX- The Grizzlies attempt to start a season with four straight wins for just the second time in franchise history came up short in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies fell behind by 19 points early in the second quarter, and Dallas held off a furious rally to win, 103-94.

The Grizzlies got 26 points from center Marc Gasol, including five three pointers, as they pulled within three points of the Mavericks on a couple of occassions, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Grizzlies came into the game as one of the NBA’s top defensive teams, but they seemed a step slow in this game as Dallas hit close to fifty percent of its shots.

Mike Conley added 21 points for the Grizzlies, who fall to 3-1 and host the same Mavericks team at FedEx Forum on Thursday night.