Grizzlies suffer first loss of the season in Dallas

Posted 9:57 pm, October 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03PM, October 25, 2017

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 16: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies attempts a free throw during the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on January 16, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX- The Grizzlies attempt to start a season with four straight wins for just the second time in franchise history came up short in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies fell behind by 19 points early in the second quarter, and Dallas held off a furious rally to win, 103-94.

The Grizzlies got 26 points from center Marc Gasol, including five three pointers, as they pulled within three points of the Mavericks on a couple of occassions, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Grizzlies came into the game as one of the NBA’s top defensive teams, but they seemed a step slow in this game as Dallas hit close to fifty percent of its shots.

Mike Conley added 21 points for the Grizzlies, who fall to 3-1 and host the same Mavericks team at FedEx Forum on Thursday night.