Germantown Police Department searching for robbery suspect

GERMANTOWN, Tenn — The Germantown Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect after a woman was shoved to the ground Monday night.

Police report that the robbery occurred outside of the Holiday Inn Express on the 7700 block of Wolf Trail Cove. The victim was walking back to the hotel after retrieving her purse from her car when she was approached by a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt at 8:30 p.m.

The suspect immediately shoved the victim and pinned her to the ground before she could make it back inside. He then began to take the woman’s belongings before running off.

The victim reports that she was also approached by a second man in a hooded sweatshirt, but he ran off after realizing she did not have any belongings.