Frost Advisory issued for parts of West Tennessee, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of West Tennessee and North Mississippi Wednesday morning.

Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Union, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton Tn, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties are all under the advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Frost is expected in these areas. Outdoor plants could be killed or damaged if left uncovered out in the elements.

