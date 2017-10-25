× Fisher-Price recalls infant motions seats because they could catch fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 of its infant motion seats because they can overheat.

The company has gotten more than 30 reports of the Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats overheating, and in one case, it led to a fire.

Fisher-Price says no injuries have been reported.

The seats vibrate and play songs and nature sounds.

The following model numbers are affected:

CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

The model number is located on the underside of the compartment that houses the motor.

The affected seats were sold at several, major retailers for the past two years for around $160-$175.

Parents should call Fisher-Price for a refund at 800-432-5437.