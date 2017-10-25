× Felon pleads guilty to shooting and carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Convicted felon John Kenny, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges of armed carjacking and illegal possession of a firearm on Wednesday.

According to reports, the victim was sitting outside of Bardog Tavern on 73 Monroe Avenue on Aug. 20, 2016 when he was approached at gunpoint by Kenny. Kenny then shot the victim in the arm and demanded his wallet along with his cell phone.

Kenny proceeded to carjack the victim’s 2015 GMC Terrain vehicle and drive off.

The victim was later treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Kenny will be sentenced Jan. 26, 2018, and faces 10 years to life in prison.