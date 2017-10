Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Disney favorite is going from your television to the big stage, and you can check it out right here in the Mid-South.

"High School Musical" may be known for its catchy songs and lovable characters, but it's the story's positive message that continues to resonate with audiences.

Catch the musical live at the New Day Children's Theatre October 20 -29, 2017.

