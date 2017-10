× Collierville Police Department searches for suspect

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — The Collierville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary investigation.

The suspect stole two credit cards that were taken when the suspect was robbing a vehicle in Collierville. The stolen cards were used less than 30 minutes after the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901)-457-2520.