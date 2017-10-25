× Carjackers arrested after eating near 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two suspected carjackers were arrested Monday after having lunch near 201 Poplar.

Reginald Patterson and Willie Nelson were noticed by investigators while they were eating at Wendy’s on 315 Washington. Patterson ran on foot after being spotted by officers but was eventually detained after a short foot pursuit.

Both suspects are accused of robbing victim Pedro Morales at gunpoint on Oct. 11 at 4047 Grey Road. The suspects took the victim’s Galaxy cell phone, nail gun and Mexican passport before riding off in his 2008 Yukon vehicle.

Both Patterson and Nelson were charged with theft of property and aggravated robbery.