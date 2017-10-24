Video: Pennsylvania man tackles armed bank robber

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Surveillance cameras were rolling as a customer tackled an armed robber at a Pennsylvania bank.

Video obtained by WNEP showed the customer, Robert Sakosky, entering the Honesdale National Bank around noon on Friday. Several minutes later, the suspect, identified by police as John Ryall, rushed the bank waving a gun and demanding money.

A clerk put the money in his bag, but as the suspect was getting ready to leave, Sakosky jumped into action — literally.

He tackled the robber, sending both of them off camera where the struggle continued. Sakosky can eventually be seen slamming the man to the ground a second time, before pulling his mask off and chunking the money across the bank floor away from him.

After a brief police chase, Ryall was arrested and charged with robbery and making terroristic threats.