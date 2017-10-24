× Two Mississippi teachers accused of using student to obtain drugs

WATER VALLEY, Miss. — Authorities say two teachers in Mississippi have been arrested after a 16-year-old student was sent out to obtain prescription drugs for them.

News outlets report that Alana Harris and Jill Todd are charged with inducing a minor to commit a felony after an investigation by prosecutors and the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department. The women were arrested on Monday after a grand jury indictment and then released on their own recognizance.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Jubera says the teenager was never in any danger and is viewed as a victim in the case. Authorities say the prescription medications included Lortab and Adderall.

Water Valley School District superintendent Michael McInnis did not confirm to the Oxford Eagle whether the teachers were still employed.

It is unclear if either woman has an attorney.