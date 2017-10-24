× Tunica woman sentenced for stabbing neighbor to death

TUNICA, Miss. — A Mississippi woman received a 25-year prison sentence for stabbing her next-door neighbor to death.

Attorney General Jim Hood says 59-year-old Gloria Jean Logan of Tunica pleaded guilty Friday in the 2013 killing of Rosemary Brown. Investigators found a trail of blood between Brown’s apartment and Logan’s.

Hood’s office prosecuted the case, and he says Logan entered a “best interest plea” to second-degree murder. Hood says that meant Logan acknowledged that if the case went to trial, there was enough evidence to convict her on the original charge of first-degree murder, which would carry up to life in prison.

Logan was arrested in May 2013 after another resident at Clayton Henderson Meadows Apartments in Tunica found blood between Logan’s apartment and Brown’s. The victim had been stabbed 19 times.