President Trump slams Corker ahead of Hill visit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ripped Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday morning after the Tennessee Republican criticized the President’s involvement in Capitol Hill tax negotiations.

Corker criticized President Trump during appearances on several television shows ahead of the President’s day on Capitol Hill.

On NBC, Corker called his effort to court senators over the White House’s tax reform proposal “a photo-op.” And speaking to ABC, he suggested that the President butt out of the process.

“(I)f you start taking things off the table before you get started you make that very difficult. So what I hope is going to happen is the President will leave this effort, if you will, to the tax writing committees and let them do their work and not begin taking things off the table that ought to be debated in the committees at the proper time,” he said on “Good Morning America.”

When asked if the President is a national security threat, Corker told NBC that he needs to be contained by members of his Cabinet.

“I think there are people around him that work in an effort to contain him. That would be (Secretary of Defense James Mattis) and (Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) and (White House chief of staff John Kelly),” he said.

The President responded to the comments on Twitter.

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…” the President tweeted. “Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

“Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!” he added.

Corker promptly responded:

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

The back and forth comes at a time when the President and Capitol Hill Republicans are gathering to help spark momentum behind a crucial push for tax reform.

Both President Trump and Corker — who was once in consideration to become secretary of state — have publicly bickered following the Tennessee senator’s announcement earlier this month that he would not be seeking a third term in the Senate.

President Trump tweeted about Corker at the time, saying he denied the senator’s request for an endorsement — a claim denied by Corker’s office. In response, Corker said, “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

In remarks to a New York Times story published a short time later, Corker said President Trump was treating the presidency like “a reality show,” making reckless threats against other countries that put the United States “on the path to World War III.”