Peeping tom terrorizing Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man is terrorizing women in one Highland Heights neighborhood.

The video was captured at Wrenwood and Given Avenue earlier this month — the same night a neighbor says she woke to a peeping tom.

"I said oh my God, because I didn't believe it, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said a woman who did not want to be identified. Two weeks after finding a peeping tom outside her bedroom window, she's still scared.

"I just feel so violated, I can't sleep here and my daughter, my granddaughter they can't sleep here."

She says on Oct. 7 a tapping noise on her window woke her up. "I would look and wouldn't see anyone."

And when she peeked outside she saw a man in the shadows fondling himself.

It was when only when she threatened to get a gun and left the room that he ran away.

Her neighbor got video showing a man about six feet tall step on to her neighbor's back porch. She says it also shows him walk away with a chair that ended up in another woman's back yard.

"He took a chair from the house and looked in another woman's window, because her dogs were going crazy about 3 a.m. that morning."

The woman who lives there didn't get a look a the man outside because she says he was standing close to the house to hide his face and say he unscrewed this light bulb. Police dusted it for fingerprints.

She's hoping this video will be enough to help police identify the man lurking outside, because she no longer feels safe here.

"We need to get this guy before he actually does something like that — inside."