MPD: Suspect wanted in carjacking case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released pictures of one of the suspects they say is connected to a carjacking over the weekend.

On Saturday, the victim told police he was in his 2013 Toyota Corolla when two men jumped in, pointed a gun and told him to drive. Once they made it to Getwell and Cottonwood, the suspects demanded the driver get out, but kept his phone and wallet.

The car was last seen heading westbound on Cottonwood.

The next evening, officers were called after someone spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 4100 block of Chippewa. The vehicle and the people inside matched a description of the carjacking suspects, police said.

As law enforcement tried to detain the men, the driver sped away, hitting a mailbox in the process.

One of the officer’s body camera was able to capture an image of one of the suspects.

If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.