Memphis College of Art to close its doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis College of Art is in the process of closing its doors, the institution of higher learning announced Tuesday.

According to a release, the college will no longer accept new students effective immediately after experiencing a continued decline in enrollment and “overwhelming” real estate debt.

Students currently enrolled will be allowed to finish their degrees, at which time the college will close. They anticipate to have all students graduated by May 2020.

“This has been a heartbreaking process,” said MCA Interim President Laura Hine. “But we remain proud of the

creative energy MCA artists have long brought to Memphis, and are eternally grateful to the donors and

foundations who have sustained us throughout our 81-year history. The tremendous value of the artistic

contributions made by MCA faculty, students, and graduates, over many decades, simply can’t be captured in

words.”

The college said it has tried various ways to keep its doors open, but even after cutting costs and making other adjustments, they were forced to come to the conclusion that “an independent, private fine arts and design college is no longer financially sustainable in Memphis.”

Despite the decision, the college said it will continue to offer Community Education programs like the Fashion Certificate Program, summer camps and adult art classes. The Holiday Bazaar is also still scheduled for November 17 to 18.