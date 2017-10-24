× Former Olive Branch police, fire employees reportedly connected to sexual misconduct investigation

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A source has confirmed a sexual misconduct investigation in Olive Branch involved former employees with the police and fire departments.

On Monday, WREG learned eight city employees resigned last week after an investigation was launched into sexual misconduct. We were told all of the employees left before they could be fired.

It still remains unclear what they are accused of doing, but the source said it’s not believed to be criminal in nature.

The city said they will not comment on employee matters.