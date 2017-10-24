× Consumer Alert: Retailers announce holiday plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With several weeks to go before the holiday season, retailers have already started announcing their holiday plans for this year.

It’s all in an attempt to catch your attention and of course your business.

Target is once again offering free shipping for online orders starting November 1st and running through Christmas. The company is also kicking off weekend deals on November 11th.

For those on a budget, Target is also planning to offer a selection of roughly 1,700 items branded as gifts that cost around $15.

New this year as well is a feature at Target.com called Gift Now. It allows users to select items on the website as gifts, then send via an e-gift box. The receiver then has the option to change the size, color or even exchange the items before it even ships.

Toys’R’US is kicking off early deals starting this Thursday, October 26th and running through Saturday, Nov. 18th. For those looking to save a little extra money, be sure to grab the company’s Toy Book which includes a coupon for $25 off if you spend $100 on toys between Oct. 26th and 31st.

Costco and Sam’s Club both released new coupon booklets for October and November deals. And of course Walmart kicked off layaway at the beginning of September.