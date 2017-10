× City Watch issued for 70 y/o missing since Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Memphis woman.

Kid Linn reportedly walked away from her care home in the 1300 block of Gaither Street last Friday evening.

She was off of her medications and possibly confused.

If you spot her, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.