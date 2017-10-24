× CBU officially opens Crosstown Concourse campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University has officially opened a new location at the Crosstown Concourse.

Monday evening, the institution of higher learning held a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception at the new satellite location.

The 4,000-square foot area will be the main campus for a new program — a Master in Business Administration in Healthcare. But that won’t be the only thing the space is used for. The college also plans on making space for both engineering and computer classes.

The walls can also be expanded for larger classes with walls that move.

The opening of our CBU satellite campus at @YourConcourse Crosstown is happening after months of planning. #collaboration #partnerships pic.twitter.com/QbDDOPSkcC — Christian Brothers U (@FromCBU) October 24, 2017