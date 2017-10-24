× Another accident at dangerous intersection of Lamar, Knight Arnold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another accident at a dangerous intersection leaves one person injured overnight.

Authorities said a car and 18-wheeler collided at Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold Road just before 11 p.m. Monday, sending one person to the Regional Medical Center.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

It’s the same area where a man was killed back on October 12 when his truck crashed into a FedEx tractor trailer.