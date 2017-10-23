× Virginia football players record disturbing locker room video

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A Virginia middle school has forfeited their season as authorities investigate a disturbing locker room video.

According to sources, the Snapchat video showed football players pinning their African American teammates down while others simulated sex acts on them in front of the camera. The video itself had a caption that read “We’re going to (expletive) the Black outta these African children from Uganda.”

Police were called in to investigate.

The school board released a statement last week saying the team will not be playing any of their remaining games and all players will have to participate in “mandatory discussions over racial intolerance, ethics and accountability,” TIME reported.

Furthermore, the district is including parents in developing a plan to prevent this from happening again.