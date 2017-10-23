× Two plead guilty to separate murders in Crittenden County

MARION, Ark. – Two men have pleaded guilty to murder charges in separate cases in Crittenden County, the prosecuting attorney’s office says.

Jessie Brisco, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Friday. He stabbed Carla Brown, 41, 26 times, killing her in the same house where her three-year-old daughter was staying on Sept. 4, 2016. Judge Randy Philhours sentenced him to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Dwayne Antonio Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday. He beat his lover James Bedford, 27, to death with a hammer on April 21. Smith received 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for the murder, and received an additional 16 years for an unrelated robbery charge.