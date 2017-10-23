× Traffic stop for high beams ends with smashed windows and pepper spray

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A routine traffic stop in Blytheville Sunday night ended with police smashing in a woman’s windows, pepper spraying her and carting her off to jail.

Kaishau Kirby claims she did nothing wrong during the stop, but a police report reveals there’s a lot more to the story.

According to police, Kirby was pulled over around 8 p.m. for having her high beams on.

Before that, she said she encountered the arresting officer at an intersection.

“He wasn’t going, so I blew the horn,” said Kirby.

Kirby claims the officer then followed her back to her sister’s home around the corner.

“He was like, ‘Come here, come here.’ I said, ‘Why did you stop me?'”

But when she learned it was for having her high beams on, things only escalated.

“I was like, ‘Can I go sit on the porch? It’s raining.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to get back in the car.’ He said, ‘No, go to the car.'”

Kirby said when she turned to go to the car, the officer stopped her.

In the police report, the officer writes Kirby had made mention of calling the police chief and he didn’t want her calling anyone else to the scene out of fear for his safety.

“He grabbed my arm, and when he grabbed my arm, I got loose and got in my car and shut my door and locked it because I don’t have time for that,” said Kirby.

By her own admission, Kirby ignored repeated commands to get out of the car.

The officer ended up calling for back up and Kirby said all three officers on the scene started smashing in her windows with their flashlights.

“I’m screaming, telling them would y’all stop hitting my window. Stop hitting my window.”

Police said they pepper sprayed Kirby and placed her under arrest, charging her with refusal to submit to arrest, obstructing governmental operations and failure to dim headlights.

“While I was sitting there, I told them, ‘Imma sue y’all. I am gonna sue you and I mean it.'”

Police quoted Kirby as saying, “Thank you Jesus I finally have a lawsuit.”

Kirby also claims police threw her phone in water, but there’s no mention of that in the police report and police didn’t return a request for comment.

“This will not be over. They will not get away with this. All three of them, they need to be on leave without pay.”