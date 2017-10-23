× Tigers freshman DB wins American’s weekly honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Freshman defensive back TJ Carter has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday morning.

This is the second-straight week the Tigers have earned Defensive Player of the Week after Austin Hall won it last week. Memphis has now received five AAC Player of the Week honors with Tony Pollard claiming the Special Teams Player of the Week in week one and Riley Ferguson, twice, earning the Offensive Player of the Week award.

Carter played a crucial role in the 42-38 comeback victory on the road at Houston Thursday evening. Trailing 17-0 at the half, Memphis rallied for six second-half touchdowns to defeat the Cougars. In the comeback, Carter finished with a career-high 14 tackles including one tackle for loss.

On Houston’s final drive of the game, Carter dashed the Cougars’ chances of winning with his team-leading fourth interception. Carter’s four interceptions are tied for the most by a Tiger freshman, and with the addition of two fumble recoveries, he is one of only two players in the FBS with six takeaways.

–gotigersgo.com–