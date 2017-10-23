Store owner robbed at gunpoint near Wolfchase Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A store manager near the Wolfchase Galleria just left work Saturday night with the store's deposit when she said she was robbed at gunpoint.

She told police she and an employee closed up shop at Rainbow clothing off North Germantown Parkway and went to the bank across the street to make a deposit just before 10 p.m.

The manager said she was in the back side of the bank's parking lot when a man in a black hoodie covering his face approached her.

She said he pointed a gun with a laser and demanded the deposit bag carrying more than $1,500 in cash.

She handed it over, and he took off.

"Some of these criminals have become a little more sophisticated and are doing some surveillance on the news businesses. It's a simple as going online and finding out what time this business closes," said Lt. David Ballard with Shelby County' A.L.E.R.T. team.

Ballard said it's important business owners keep an eye out, change up their schedules and try to make a deposit during the day.

"Install a safe in your business and lock it up until the morning, and then go and make your deposit," he said. "Daylight runs a lot of these criminals inside."

Police have yet to make any arrests. They're trying to figure out if this armed robber is connected to other crimes in the area.

WREG reached out to Rainbow's corporate office for a comment, but have yet to hear back.